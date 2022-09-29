Meter Governance Price Down 4.7% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00017837 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $56.73 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,555,503 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

