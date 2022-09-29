Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Methode Electronics worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

