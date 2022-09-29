MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.11.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 3,322,373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,408 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,783,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,892,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,938,000 after buying an additional 875,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

