MIB Coin (MIB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $547.00

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $102,143.01 and $547.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00014904 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Golfrochain (GOLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 453,095,747 coins and its circulating supply is 175,793,819 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

