Michael Anthony Ramparas Buys 500 Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.15 per share, with a total value of C$33,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$588,166.85.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

