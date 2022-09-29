Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 433 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 433 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $19,614.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 454 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $21,002.04.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 920 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $35,889.20.

Natera Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $121.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Natera by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Natera by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Natera by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

