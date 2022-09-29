Michael Desimone Sells 994 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total value of C$22,106.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$369,266.32.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 8.1 %

LSPD stock opened at C$25.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.60. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.58 and a twelve month high of C$138.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$67.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.29.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

