Michael Paul D’amato Buys 10,000 Shares of iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Stock

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) insider Michael Paul D’amato bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $19,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 227,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,812.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

iSun Stock Up 15.2 %

ISUN stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. iSun, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $33.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Get iSun alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iSun in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iSun in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iSun by 3.7% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.