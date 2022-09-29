MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $200.18

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $200.18, but opened at $213.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $212.66, with a volume of 4,642 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($90.61). The business had revenue of $122.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -22.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

See Also

