MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $200.18

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $200.18, but opened at $213.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $212.66, with a volume of 4,642 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.25.
MicroStrategy Stock Up 7.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
