MimbleWimbleCoin Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00005361 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and $326.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,211.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00276294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00142676 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.48 or 0.00772874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00601585 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,866,721 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

