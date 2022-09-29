MiniDOGE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One MiniDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. MiniDOGE has a market cap of $2.03 million and $16,678.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004639 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00045811 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.64 or 0.01631699 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00035404 BTC.

About MiniDOGE

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s total supply is 701,388,717,045,482 coins. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiniDOGE is minidoge.finance.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiniDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

