Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) Short Interest Up 2,311.1% in September

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 2,311.1% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOA opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 8.8% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 471,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,205 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

