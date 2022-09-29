Minter HUB Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,398.00 (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Minter HUB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.77 or 0.00080687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter HUB has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,473.93 or 1.00054777 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006679 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057917 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00080926 BTC.

Minter HUB Profile

Minter HUB is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter HUB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter HUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

