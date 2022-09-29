MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $7.66 million and $81,822.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,410.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00277002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00142315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00761158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00602176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.09 or 0.00596016 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

