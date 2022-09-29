MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded MIPS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
MIPS AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of MPZAF opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. MIPS AB has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $57.70.
MIPS AB (publ) Company Profile
MIPS AB (publ) manufactures and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sports helmets for biking, skiing and snowboarding, equestrian, team sports, climbing, and white water rafting; and road motorcycle and motocross helmets. The company also provides safety helmets for industrial use, and legal enforcement and armed forces.
