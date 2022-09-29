MIR COIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,332.00 (MIR)

MIR COIN (MIR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $18,332.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,460.36 or 0.99868291 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00063726 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN (CRYPTO:MIR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain. Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

