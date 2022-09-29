Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,667 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 51,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $739.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

