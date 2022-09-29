Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $744,000 Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Azul were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Azul by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after buying an additional 374,935 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 67,905 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

NYSE AZUL opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $800.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

