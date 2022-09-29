Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $883,000 Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,843 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $99.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

