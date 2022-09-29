Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $942,000 Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $495,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

