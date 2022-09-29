Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,791 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,114,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NiSource by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,402,000 after buying an additional 299,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NiSource by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,010,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,136,000 after buying an additional 881,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE NI opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.