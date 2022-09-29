Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

