Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 65,025 Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CYXT stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cyxtera Technologies

In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,616.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $121,486.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at $638,616.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Further Reading

