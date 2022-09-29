Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 315,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 165,973 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

