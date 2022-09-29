Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $722.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.