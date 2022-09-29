Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $967,000 Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 773.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 349.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after buying an additional 1,094,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. UBS Group lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:HUN opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

