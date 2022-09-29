MiraQle Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (MQL)

MiraQle (MQL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, MiraQle has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One MiraQle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. MiraQle has a market cap of $7.03 million and $46,108.00 worth of MiraQle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiraQle Coin Profile

MiraQle’s launch date was June 30th, 2020. MiraQle’s total supply is 1,999,925,196 coins. The official website for MiraQle is miraqle.io. MiraQle’s official Twitter account is @MIRAQLE_MQL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiraQle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiraQle aims to establish a decentralized entertainment ecosystem that reshapes the landscape for fans to produce what they consume as end-users actively.MiraQle Token (MQL) combines blockchain technology with the global music industry. Fans become the next producers of their favorite artists, participate in producing their dream albums, and claim ownership through various celebrity NFT media artworks as they declare to be the genuine end-users of the global entertainment industry.”

