Mithril Price Hits $0.0209 on Top Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $20.90 million and $2.43 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001478 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Universe (SFU) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

