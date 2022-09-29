MixMarvel (MIX) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

MixMarvel (MIX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. MixMarvel has a market cap of $36.05 million and $773,333.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004219 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010906 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
MixMarvel Profile
MixMarvel was first traded on April 27th, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com.
MixMarvel Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.