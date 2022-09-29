MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $105.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average of $114.31. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $81.50 and a 52 week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

