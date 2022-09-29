MobiFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $388,837.00 (MoFi)

MobiFi (MoFi) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. MobiFi has a market cap of $388,837.00 and approximately $10,115.00 worth of MobiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MobiFi has traded 53.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MobiFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. MobiFi’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. MobiFi’s official Twitter account is @mobi_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobiFi’s official website is mobifi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiFi is a financial orchestrator for Mobility as a Service (MaaS). It provides a transparent platform with a tokenized payment system to connect mobility service providers and users. Its DeFi bridge makes it possible to turn unused credit into a yield engine.The MoFi token uses Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, and it is the primary utility token to be used in exchange for SMiles, i.e., mobility services. When a user exchanges a MoFi token for SMiles, the MoFi will be burned. In this way, the MoFi token is deflationary, and over time, the total volume will be reduced. This mechanism of limited supply and ever reducing volume is intended to increase the value of the MoFi token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

