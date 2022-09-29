ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Down to $99.29

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.29, but opened at $97.30. ModivCare shares last traded at $100.42, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on ModivCare to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
ModivCare Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ModivCare by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 203,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,120,000 after buying an additional 33,206 shares during the period.
About ModivCare
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
