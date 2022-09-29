ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Down to $99.29

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.29, but opened at $97.30. ModivCare shares last traded at $100.42, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on ModivCare to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ModivCare Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $631.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.80 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ModivCare by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 203,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,120,000 after buying an additional 33,206 shares during the period.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Further Reading

