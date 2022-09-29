Moeda Loyalty Points One Day Trading Volume Hits $28,884.00 (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $980,880.75 and approximately $28,884.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,217.10 or 1.00031468 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058937 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00081174 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

