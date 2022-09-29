MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Update

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 1,488.9% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Price Performance
Shares of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.
