Monavale Price Reaches $609.33 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Monavale has a market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $763,632.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $609.33 or 0.03124263 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00275735 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001257 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017138 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

