Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.51

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.51 and last traded at $57.67, with a volume of 268854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

