Monero Classic 1-Day Volume Tops $19,928.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $19,928.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018501 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

