Monero (XMR) Price Tops $147.80 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $147.80 or 0.00759002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $88.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,472.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00274740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00142043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.00594711 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00254404 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,180,894 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

