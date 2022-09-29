Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 11,321 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74.

