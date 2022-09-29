Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 18,901 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,901 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.6 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $370.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

