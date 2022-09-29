Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 2,979 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $419,000.

Shares of RYE opened at $61.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

