Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 7,223 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CALM opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -0.11. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 110.70%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.