Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Stock Price Down 51%

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY – Get Rating) shares traded down 51% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,207% from the average session volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Monitronics International Trading Down 51.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

About Monitronics International

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

