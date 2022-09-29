Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer Sells 9,800 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $379.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.