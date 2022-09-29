Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $379.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,282 shares of company stock worth $20,708,092 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

