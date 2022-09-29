Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $288.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $288.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.33.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $251.98 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $247.84 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.56 and a 200-day moving average of $298.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank boosted its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

