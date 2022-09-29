Moola One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,588.00 (AXPR)

Moola (AXPR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Moola has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Moola has a market capitalization of $699,341.47 and approximately $6,588.00 worth of Moola was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moola coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.91 or 1.00111857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00081012 BTC.

Moola Profile

AXPR is a coin. Moola’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The Reddit community for Moola is https://reddit.com/r/aXpire. Moola’s official Twitter account is @mlatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moola

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

