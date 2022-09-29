MoonEdge Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week (MOONED)

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. MoonEdge has a total market cap of $438,824.20 and approximately $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MoonEdge has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004122 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010927 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
MoonEdge Coin Profile
MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MoonEdge
Receive News & Updates for MoonEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.