Moonfarm Finance (MFO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38,517.11

Moonfarm Finance (MFO) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Moonfarm Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonfarm Finance has a total market capitalization of $38,517.11 and $14,936.00 worth of Moonfarm Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonfarm Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Moonfarm Finance Profile
Moonfarm Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,603 coins. Moonfarm Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonfarm Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Moonfarm Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonfarm Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.