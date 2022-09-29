Morgan Stanley Increases ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Price Target to $30.00

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PFHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.42.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFHC opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62. ProFrac has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $23.62.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

About ProFrac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter worth $17,699,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at $16,051,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $16,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $15,175,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $14,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.